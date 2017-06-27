Orlando Health, West Orange Healthcar...

Orlando Health, West Orange Healthcare District Break Ground On New Ocoee Cancer Center

Orlando, Florida Leaders with Orlando Health and the West Orange Healthcare District gathered today to break ground on a new cancer center on the campus of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida. At 30,000 square feet, the new Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center Ocoee will almost double the size of the existing cancer center located near the hospital campus.

