Orlando gator killed on runway at executive airport
A photo of an 11-foot alligator killed on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport is going viral on Facebook. The gator was reportedly killed May 30, but local pilot Brad Pierce posted the photo Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,540,817
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|46 min
|Eagle 12
|590
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Jacob
|243
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|zazz
|98,412
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Mon
|truffully thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC