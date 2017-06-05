Orlando gator killed on runway at exe...

Orlando gator killed on runway at executive airport

A photo of an 11-foot alligator killed on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport is going viral on Facebook. The gator was reportedly killed May 30, but local pilot Brad Pierce posted the photo Tuesday morning.

