Orlando city planners OK Universal's ...

Orlando city planners OK Universal's plans for resort at Wet 'N Wild site

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

Orlando's city planners gave the OK to transform the old Wet 'N Wild water park, where Universal plans to build a huge resort. Wet N Wild closed in December after being bought by Universal, which just opened its own new water park, Volcano Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 53 min Cheech the Conser... 1,547,282
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 6 hr Mary NY 513,184
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 14 hr Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr King George 98,415
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) 21 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 16
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) Tue Bye bye 1,334
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC