Orlando city planners OK Universal's plans for resort at Wet 'N Wild site
Orlando's city planners gave the OK to transform the old Wet 'N Wild water park, where Universal plans to build a huge resort. Wet N Wild closed in December after being bought by Universal, which just opened its own new water park, Volcano Bay.
