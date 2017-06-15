Orlando Bloom Turns Leo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire's Bromance Into A 3-Way
Strut your stuff, hot lads! Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's bromance expanded on June 14, when Orlando Bloom took a casual stroll with the BFFs in NYC. See pics of the sexy bachelor pack here! Leonardo DiCaprio , 42, and Tobey Maguire , 41, have had a long lasting friendship over the years and now it looks like the duo may turn into a trio! The talented actors were joined by Orlando Bloom , 40, while walking in New York City on June 14, according to TMZ .
