Orlando and theme park hotels offer up summer deals
Orlando and the theme parks may be many a tourist's choice for a summer destination, but that isn't stopping hotels and resorts from offering up travel deals. Walt Disney World has more than 30,000 rooms on resort property, and some of its hotels offer as much as 25 percent off stays through Aug. 31 for travel booked by July 14, 2017.
