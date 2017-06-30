Orange County's transgender deputy

Orange County's transgender deputy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This photo taken June 15, 2017, shows Orange County Sheriff Deputy Rebecca Storozuk who is the first sworn deputy sheriff at the Orange County Sheriff's Office who is openly transgender. less This photo taken June 15, 2017, shows Orange County Sheriff Deputy Rebecca Storozuk who is the first sworn deputy sheriff at the Orange County Sheriff's Office who is openly transgender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Sunnier 1,551,877
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min tina anne 63,865
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr LizW 513,203
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to 13 hr Threat to USA fre... 1
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) 17 hr Lilly Moran 276
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,429
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Jun 28 LizW 73,769
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC