News 27 mins ago 7:31 a.m.Remebering ...

News 27 mins ago 7:31 a.m.Remebering the victims of the Pulse tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

JUNE 18: Mourners hold photographs of victims of a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida nearly a week earlier, during a vigil in front of the United States embassy for them on June 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Fifty people were killed and at least as many injured during a Latin music event at the Pulse club in the worst terror attack in the U.S. since 9/11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 min Eagle 12 - 866
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min obama muslim 1,542,491
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 12 min Murphey_Law 513,173
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Fugsworth 63,742
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 2 hr Gomez 20
News Site of '06 murders sold again -- OrlandoSentin... (Aug '07) 16 hr True that 36
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) 23 hr tampa 1,331
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC