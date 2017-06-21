New details released in death of girl, 15, dumped on side of Orange County road
Melanie Medina's mother said she was "not able to control" her daughter, so she pulled the eighth-grader out of school on April 6 and planned to send the girl to live with her father in Costa Rica. But the 15-year-old never made the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,547,611
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|63,836
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,186
|The Inspirational Millionaire - An Orlando Risi...
|6 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Rising star in the Luxury - High End Market
|6 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|King George
|98,415
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC