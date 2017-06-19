More than 3,000 gather for Pride in the Park
A candlelight vigil was held for Frank Escalante, native of Weslaco, and others who died during the Orlando Pulse night club shooting during the Pride in the Park celebration June 24, 2017 in McAllen. A child holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for Frank Escalante, native of Weslaco, and others who died during the Orlando Pulse night club shooting during the Pride in the Park celebration June 24, 2017 in McAllen.
