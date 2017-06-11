More People Than Ever Are Attending Pride Celebrations. Is Trump the Reason?
A recent survey of 17,300 LGBTQ people found that 63% had already attended or planned on attending their hometown pride celebrations in 2017, while only 47% attended such events in 2016. If all 63% actually do attend, that would represent a 16% increase in pride participation, which is a significant jump, but is it in response to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump? It's certainly possible.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Susanm
|1,545,557
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|36 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,000
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Logic Trumps Faith
|63,779
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Dudley
|1,089
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|20 hr
|Andrew
|57
|Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill...
|Fri
|Cheryl Throne
|2
|Roads named for Lt. Debra Clayton, Arnold Palmer
|Fri
|Cheryl Throne
|1
