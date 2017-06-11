More People Than Ever Are Attending P...

More People Than Ever Are Attending Pride Celebrations. Is Trump the Reason?

A recent survey of 17,300 LGBTQ people found that 63% had already attended or planned on attending their hometown pride celebrations in 2017, while only 47% attended such events in 2016. If all 63% actually do attend, that would represent a 16% increase in pride participation, which is a significant jump, but is it in response to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump? It's certainly possible.

Orlando, FL

