Missing 7-year-old found safe in Cali...

Missing 7-year-old found safe in California after mother killed in Orlando: report

A missing Florida boy was found in California more than a week after his mother was found dead in an Orlando hotel, according to a report from WKMG-Ch. 6. Donovan Carruthers, 7, was found safe after his mother's boyfriend, Joseff Rhodes, took him to a local police department, WKMG reported.

