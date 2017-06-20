Milkshakes to sip on in Central Florida
It's National Vanilla Milkshake Day. Whether you enjoy a single flavor treat or a monstrosity overflowing with dessert, you can find it in Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Sunnier
|1,546,544
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,816
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|15 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,087
|Orlando sucks
|2 hr
|History
|1
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|fortmyersf
|513,181
|Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|PR mythbuster
|1,333
|Marina City Web site draws board's anger with s... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Super Free
|100
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC