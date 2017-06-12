Miley Cyrus urges fans to 'love more' in tribute to Pulse nightclub victims

Miley Cyrus has urged her fans to "love more" and end discrimination as she paid tribute to those who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting a year ago. The US singer said it was time everybody took care of each other as she remembered the 49 people who lost their lives when gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay nightspot in Orlando, Florida on June 12 2016.

