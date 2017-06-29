Mike Miller announces run for Congress
Florida state House Rep. Mike Miller announced Thursday he was running for Congress against Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy. The move kicks off what should be a closely-watched race for the Republican nomination in District 7, expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country, and could also lead to a heated race to succeed Miller in Tallahassee if he gets the nomination.
