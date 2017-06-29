Mike Miller announces run for Congress

43 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Florida state House Rep. Mike Miller announced Thursday he was running for Congress against Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy. The move kicks off what should be a closely-watched race for the Republican nomination in District 7, expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country, and could also lead to a heated race to succeed Miller in Tallahassee if he gets the nomination.

