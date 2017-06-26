Michelle Obama appeared at the BET Aw...

Michelle Obama appeared at the BET Awards and Twitter can't handle it ...

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama smiles during the AIA Conference on Architecture 2017 on April 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Michelle Obama made a cameo appearance via video message at Sunday night's BET Awards and Twitter is still overflowing with feelings.

