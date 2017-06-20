Mears drivers join proposed $50M clas...

Mears drivers join proposed $50M class-action lawsuit

31 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Luxury chauffeurs for Mears Transportation have joined a lawsuit seeking at least $50 million in lost overtime wages and other expenses, saying Mears wrongly classifies the chauffeurs as independent contractors when they should be employees. The lawsuit identifies 40 plaintiffs as former or current Mears chauffeurs - those who drive luxury vehicles such as Lincoln Town Cars to transport local executives and VIPs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

