Mayor: Unity celebrated in 43rd annua...

Mayor: Unity celebrated in 43rd annual Seattle Pride parade

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

As temperatures began to rise, hundreds of men, women and children carrying rainbow flags hit the streets in the 43th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said on Twitter that the city is celebrating unity and a strong community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 32 min Cheech the Conser... 1,549,437
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr fortmyersf 513,191
Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12) 9 hr dontbuyGE 24
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,421
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
Private Jet Charters - Private Yacht Charters -... Sun Inspirationalmill... 1
Luxury Lifestyle of The Rich & Famous Sun Inspirationalmill... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC