Man, 39, fatally shot at his own birthday party

Man, 39, fatally shot at his own birthday party

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

About 200 family members and friends had gathered the previous evening at a Pine Hills home on Pioneer Road to celebrate the father of nine turning 39 years old, but before they could cut the large, white sheet cake, a fight broke out and gunfire erupted. "His wife watched him get shot and his son sat with him as he bled and died.

