Man, 39, fatally shot at his own birthday party
About 200 family members and friends had gathered the previous evening at a Pine Hills home on Pioneer Road to celebrate the father of nine turning 39 years old, but before they could cut the large, white sheet cake, a fight broke out and gunfire erupted. "His wife watched him get shot and his son sat with him as he bled and died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|1,546,248
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,076
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|chipm1961
|15
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,802
|Leader of Orlando-area motorcycle club assaulte... (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|bababooey1
|765
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,018
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|15 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,180
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC