Magic Kingdom's Pirates of Caribbean will get updated scene
The group of women auctioned off at a scene on Walt Disney World 's classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride will make way for a redhead woman toting a rifle, the company announced Thursday as it plans for a refurbishment in 2018. Disney plans to update the auction scene, according to the official Disney Parks Blog, as it also makes changes on the ride at one of Disney's international parks.
