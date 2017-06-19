Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Bieber wax figure, complete with his latest tattoo
How lifelike is the new Justin Bieber wax figure that was just unveiled at Madame Tussauds location in Orlando, Florida? It even includes the tattoo that Biebs got less than a week ago. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the reveal of the new figure was postponed because the artists wanted to add the new ink - which reads "Better at 70" - to its leg.
