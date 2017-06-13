Juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Orlando garage, police say
The Orlando Police Department arrested three juveniles for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles inside a downtown parking garage early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
