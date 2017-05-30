Jamaican man indicted after threateni...

Jamaican man indicted after threatening to kill immigration employee, feds say

A Jamaican man who overstayed his visit to the United States was arrested in Orlando after threatening to kill an immigration employee and then assaulting a federal officer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Oniel Christopher Russell, 39, told officials he was visiting the U.S. for pleasure when he arrived from Jamaica in October 2008.

