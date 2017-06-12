In Pics | Emotional first anniversary...

In Pics | Emotional first anniversary for Orlando nightclub shooting that killed 49

The parking lot at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, is seen with mementos and displays honouring the 49 people who were killed one year ago during the mass shooting, in Orlando, Florida, US on April 25, 2017. Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida, US.

