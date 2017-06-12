Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pu...

Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: CTV

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack were read aloud at various ceremonies Monday as people in Orlando and beyond remembered the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At 2:02 a.m., survivors, victims' families, club employees and local officials were gathered for a private service at the gay club at the exact time Omar Mateen opened fire a year ago and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 5 min Roscoe 28
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 7 min weaponX 1,087
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min No Surprize 1,543,167
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 11 min Eagle 12 - 880
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 37 min slick willie expl... 77
News Foreclosures: Joe Firmani wants to buy a diamon... (Apr '09) 47 min jpedonti 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,750
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC