Hubbly Bubbly Falafel Shop opens in downtown Orlando
The fast casual eatery is now serving its Mediterranean eats at 131 N Orange Ave. Hubbly Bubbly also has a restaurant at 3405 Edgewater Drive in Orlando's College Park neighborhood. A variety of toppings such as cucumbers, chickpea salad, and black olives as well as sauces such as tahini and tzatziki allows diners to customize their meal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,546,091
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|18 min
|Thomas Isaiah
|1,072
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,018
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,799
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,180
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|zazz
|98,414
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Dudley
|1,089
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC