Hubbly Bubbly Falafel Shop opens in downtown Orlando

The fast casual eatery is now serving its Mediterranean eats at 131 N Orange Ave. Hubbly Bubbly also has a restaurant at 3405 Edgewater Drive in Orlando's College Park neighborhood. A variety of toppings such as cucumbers, chickpea salad, and black olives as well as sauces such as tahini and tzatziki allows diners to customize their meal.

