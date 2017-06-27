How an Orlando filmmaker got to do a ...

How an Orlando filmmaker got to do a film with 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Filmmaker Todd Thompson loves a good story, but his next project is a bit different from his previous films: He and his team are wrapping up production on a feature-length documentary that chronicles "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols' daunting task to launch a national blitz for NASA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Fitius T Bluster 1,549,665
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 29 min fortmyersf 513,194
News Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11) 1 hr Media dont tell t... 16
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,423
Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12) 21 hr dontbuyGE 24
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Private Jet Charters - Private Yacht Charters -... Sun Inspirationalmill... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC