How an Orlando filmmaker got to do a film with 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols
Filmmaker Todd Thompson loves a good story, but his next project is a bit different from his previous films: He and his team are wrapping up production on a feature-length documentary that chronicles "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols' daunting task to launch a national blitz for NASA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|1,549,665
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|29 min
|fortmyersf
|513,194
|Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Media dont tell t...
|16
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,423
|Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|dontbuyGE
|24
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Private Jet Charters - Private Yacht Charters -...
|Sun
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC