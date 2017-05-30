'Holy month' has become killing season

'Holy month' has become killing season

Counter-terrorism special forces assemble near the scene of the terrorist attack near London Bridge. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images WHILE no one had claimed responsibility last night for the attacks in London, the so-called Islamic State group had urged its supporters to use the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to launch an "all-out war'' against the west.

