Gunman 'singled out' victims in Orlando shooting spree
The gunman in Monday's fatal shooting spree at an Orlando, Florida, business targeted his victims and had a "negative relationship" with at least one of them, according to law enforcement. Army veteran John Robert Neumann, Jr. killed five employees of Fiamma Inc. before killing himself, Orlando County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.
