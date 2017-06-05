Gunman 'singled out' victims in Orlan...

Gunman 'singled out' victims in Orlando shooting spree

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The gunman in Monday's fatal shooting spree at an Orlando, Florida, business targeted his victims and had a "negative relationship" with at least one of them, according to law enforcement. Army veteran John Robert Neumann, Jr. killed five employees of Fiamma Inc. before killing himself, Orlando County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min VetnorsGate 1,540,018
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 33 min Bible Believer 565
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Arnie for Prez 63,704
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,411
News Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar... 2 hr truffully thinking 1
News Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting 11 hr Truth 1
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 14 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC