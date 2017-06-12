Grand Strand remembers victims of Orlando nightclub shooting on one-year anniversary
Last year, 49 people were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. On Monday, the city of Myrtle Beach came together at the Pulse Ultra nightclub on South Kings Highway to honor those who lost their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,544,338
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|23 min
|TomInElPaso
|910
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|33 min
|NE Jade
|53
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|55 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|38
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Do you approve of BUDDY DYER as Mayor? (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|Kevin
|7
|Looking for a black man for fun
|14 hr
|Bbcslut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC