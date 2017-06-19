Governor Cuomo Unveils Design for New York's Official Monument Honoring the LGBT Community
Governor Andrew Cuomo today unveiled the design for New York's official monument honoring the LGBT community and all victims of hate, intolerance, and violence. The competition for the monument was launched after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and is meant to commemorate victims of that attack as well.
