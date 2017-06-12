Gov. Scott to sign controversial educ...

Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill today in Orlando

1 hr ago

Gov. Rick Scott today will sign a fiercely controversial education bill at a ceremony at an Orlando Catholic school, his office announced this morning. The bill is a nearly 300-page document that tackles multiple education issues, from recess to teachers bonuses to testing.

