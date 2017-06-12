Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill today in Orlando
Gov. Rick Scott today will sign a fiercely controversial education bill at a ceremony at an Orlando Catholic school, his office announced this morning. The bill is a nearly 300-page document that tackles multiple education issues, from recess to teachers bonuses to testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Just_me_incog
|1,544,644
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|12 min
|Wondering
|95
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|15 min
|Eagle 12-
|932
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|48 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|56
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|13 hr
|Rossum
|29
|Marla Weech being laid off at WKMG-Channel 6 (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|Cadmodel78
|289
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC