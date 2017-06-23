From 9/11 to Orlando, Ken Feinberg's ...

From 9/11 to Orlando, Ken Feinberg's Alter Ego in Compensating Victims

When the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn unveiled a program on Thursday to compensate victims of sexual abuse by its clergy, it chose a familiar name to oversee it: Kenneth R. Feinberg . His six-person law firm has achieved national renown - and a near monopoly - in the curious business of devising ways to compensate disaster victims.

