From 9/11 to Orlando, Ken Feinberg's Alter Ego in Compensating Victims
When the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn unveiled a program on Thursday to compensate victims of sexual abuse by its clergy, it chose a familiar name to oversee it: Kenneth R. Feinberg . His six-person law firm has achieved national renown - and a near monopoly - in the curious business of devising ways to compensate disaster victims.
Read more at The New York Times.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,548,709
|Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|83plo1c73ltfk01
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,420
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Fri
|zazz
|25,600
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Murphey_Law
|513,190
|The Inspirational Millionaire - An Orlando Risi...
|Thu
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
