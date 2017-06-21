Former prosecutor Sadaka arrested on grand theft charge

A former assistant statewide prosecutor in Orlando, Thomas A. Sadaka, has been arrested on charges that he stole or diverted $231,000 from Mark NeJame 's law firm. The two charges are felonies, Grand Theft over $100,000 and Scheme to Defraud of $50,000 or more, according to Orange County court records.

