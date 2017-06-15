Former Eatonville Mayor receives probation, community service in voting fraud trial
Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant leaves an Orange County courtroom after being sentenced Friday, June 16, 2017 to 4 years probation and 400 community service hours. Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant leaves an Orange County courtroom after being sentenced Friday, June 16, 2017 to 4 years probation and 400 community service hours.
