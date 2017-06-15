Former Eatonville Mayor receives prob...

Former Eatonville Mayor receives probation, community service in voting fraud trial

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant leaves an Orange County courtroom after being sentenced Friday, June 16, 2017 to 4 years probation and 400 community service hours. Former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant leaves an Orange County courtroom after being sentenced Friday, June 16, 2017 to 4 years probation and 400 community service hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 min Mikael 949
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min old_moose 1,545,106
News Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill... 1 hr Cheryl Throne 2
News Roads named for Lt. Debra Clayton, Arnold Palmer 1 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Baby walrus born at SeaWorld Orlando in Florida 1 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Well Well 63,769
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 20 hr Rose_NoHo 54
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC