First Parish Church to honor Orlando shooting victims
The First Parish Church on Central Ave. on Monday at noon will ring its bells 49 times – once for each victim of the shooting in Orlando exactly one year ago to the date. The “49 Bells” commemoration is a worldwide effort to remember the June 12, 2016, shooting at Pulse, a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.
