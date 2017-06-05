First Parish Church to honor Orlando ...

First Parish Church to honor Orlando shooting victims

The First Parish Church on Central Ave. on Monday at noon will ring its bells 49 times – once for each victim of the shooting in Orlando exactly one year ago to the date. The “49 Bells” commemoration is a worldwide effort to remember the June 12, 2016, shooting at Pulse, a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

