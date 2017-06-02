First Orlando medical marijuana dispe...

First Orlando medical marijuana dispensary opens for business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Wearing a Grateful Dead T-shirt, cancer survivor Bruce Grossman emerged jubilant Friday from the Knox Cannabis Dispensary as the first paying customer of Orlando's first legal medical marijuana shop. "I'm not copping weed from a guy down the street," said Grossman, 56, of Maitland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,538,544
Buy Topsoil or Fill Dirt in Orlando / Central F... (May '07) 1 hr victor 7
Bruce Rynearson 2 hr Kirby 1
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 hr Jesus Lover 533
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Donald Dangerfield 63,664
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu Anne 98,404
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Thu Murph 73,768
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC