Faces: Teens remember the stories of the Pulse victims
Faces: Teens remember the stories of the Pulse victims Faces: Portraits of Pulse victims tell a thousand stories at Eau Gallie exhibit Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2sIfsHP A little over a year after a gunman stormed into the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people, a 17-year-old Melbourne High School senior and his friends want to make sure that the names of the dead continue to be spoken among the living. To do that, Rakan Alshaibi decided to craft an artistic statement using stark, poster-sized black and white portrait of the Pulse victims that would both remember the June 12, 2016 massacre and promote unity among people of different faiths and backgrounds.
