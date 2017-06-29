Ernst & Young Announces Brett Beverid...

Ernst & Young Announces Brett Beveridge of the Revenue Optimization...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Business Wire

Ernst & Young Announces Brett Beveridge of the Revenue Optimization Companies Winner of the Entrepreneur of the YearA 2017 Florida Awards Brett Beveridge, CEO of The Revenue Optimization Companies, wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Florida Awards )--Brett Beveridge, Founder & CEO of The Revenue Optimization Companies , has been announced the winner of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Florida. Beveridge is part of a group of leading entrepreneurs that were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Bob53 1,551,649
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) 41 min Lilly Moran 276
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 5 hr fortmyersf 513,199
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,429
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Wed LizW 73,769
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Common Sense 63,861
last post wins! (Jul '11) Wed Concerned_American 6,019
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC