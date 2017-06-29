Ernst & Young Announces Brett Beveridge of the Revenue Optimization...
Ernst & Young Announces Brett Beveridge of the Revenue Optimization Companies Winner of the Entrepreneur of the YearA 2017 Florida Awards Brett Beveridge, CEO of The Revenue Optimization Companies, wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Florida Awards )--Brett Beveridge, Founder & CEO of The Revenue Optimization Companies , has been announced the winner of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Florida. Beveridge is part of a group of leading entrepreneurs that were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.
