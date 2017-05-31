Dyer, other mayors vow to maintain fight against climate change

President Donald Trump won't abide by a global climate accord, so state and local leaders, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer , say they will take Washington's place in the fight against climate change. Trump's decision Thursday to pull out of the 195-nation Paris Agreement came a week after Dyer embraced the goal of powering Orlando entirely with renewable energy by 2050, joining 60 other mayors in a nationwide clean-energy initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.