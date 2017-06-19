Duck Donuts frying up made-to-order t...

Duck Donuts frying up made-to-order treats in Kissimmee

The Orlando Sentinel

Duck Donuts is welcoming its fans to 710 Centerview Blvd. in Kissimmee under limited hours - keep an eye on its Facebook page for time changes. The doughnut shop will host a grand opening on July 1. Franchisee Mark Griffin first became acquainted with Duck Donuts in the Outer Banks of North Carolina - where the brand began.

