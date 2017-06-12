Disturbance to reach the Gulf of Mexico; chance of development increases
ORLANDO, Fla. - The disturbance over the northwestern Caribbean continues to meander over the Gulf of Honduras, just south of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|No Surprize
|1,545,430
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|10 min
|Lujnac
|979
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,773
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|8 hr
|Andrew
|57
|Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill...
|Fri
|Cheryl Throne
|2
|Roads named for Lt. Debra Clayton, Arnold Palmer
|Fri
|Cheryl Throne
|1
|Baby walrus born at SeaWorld Orlando in Florida
|Fri
|Cheryl Throne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC