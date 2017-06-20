'Dining in the Dark' a fun experience...

'Dining in the Dark' a fun experience as well as lesson in empathy

Smell, taste and feel your way through a multi-course gourmet meal created by some of Central Florida's most esteemed chefs - in the dark. "Dining in the Dark" is a charity dinner served in complete darkness.

