Deputies arrest Seminole man on charges of possessing child pornography

11 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A Seminole County man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The investigation of 51-year-old Benjamin Akers began May 24, when deputies said they received a tip that Akers had downloaded child pornography on an electronic device at his home on Tangerine Avenue in unincorporated Winter Park..

