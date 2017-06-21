Deputies arrest Seminole man on charges of possessing child pornography
A Seminole County man was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The investigation of 51-year-old Benjamin Akers began May 24, when deputies said they received a tip that Akers had downloaded child pornography on an electronic device at his home on Tangerine Avenue in unincorporated Winter Park..
