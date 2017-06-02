'Day of Love and Kindness' to remember, honor Pulse victims
Some will feed the hungry. Some will donate blood. Others will lead a school supplies drive or sing in a chorus or distribute condoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RoxLo
|1,538,503
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|28 min
|Charlie
|528
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Anne
|98,404
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|Thu
|Murph
|73,768
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
|Sheriff Demings' assistant makes more than most... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Mskelly77
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC