Concerned for safety, Orange hires consultant to study helicopter tour rules

The pilot and both passengers escaped unharmed on April 20 when the Robinson R44 helicopter lost power at 600 feet and pilot Steve Kilcourse guided the chopper down on a grassy median along Kirkman Road. But that kind of close call worries Orange County leaders, concerned about safety in Central Florida's skies crowded with heli-tours that give visitors a bird's-eye view of theme parks.

