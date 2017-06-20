Christina Grimmie's family thank fans one year after her death

Christina Grimmie's family are "deeply appreciative" of the messages of support they have received one year after her death. The singer was just 22 years old when she was tragically shot and killed on stage by a deranged fan during one of her performances in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016, and her family have now released a statement thanking her "legion" of fans for their ongoing support.

