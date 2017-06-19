Budget Car Rental agents at Orlando a...

Budget Car Rental agents at Orlando airport join Teamsters Local 385

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Service agents at Budget Car Rental at the Orlando, Florida airport have voted, by a more than 3-1 margin, to join Teamsters Local 385. The vote was 35-11 and there are 53 workers in the bargaining unit.

