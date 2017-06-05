As Pulse mass shooting one-year anniv...

As Pulse mass shooting one-year anniversary nears, victims remembered

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

The onePULSE Foundation, established after the mass shooting a year ago at Orlando's LGBT Pulse Nightclub, is honoring on social media this weekend the 49 people who were killed by gunman Omar Mateen. "Throughout the weekend the onePULSE Foundation will be paying tribute to each of the 49. #WeWillNotLetHateWin," the onePulse Foundation tweeted Friday, followed by a series of tweets featuring one victim per tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Eagle 12 790
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 2 hr Rev Cash Dollar 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Reality Check 1,542,335
News Site of '06 murders sold again -- OrlandoSentin... (Aug '07) 7 hr True that 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) 13 hr tampa 1,331
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Fri fresh air 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC