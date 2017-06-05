As Pulse mass shooting one-year anniversary nears, victims remembered

The onePULSE Foundation, established after the mass shooting a year ago at Orlando's LGBT Pulse Nightclub, is honoring on social media this weekend the 49 people who were killed by gunman Omar Mateen. "Throughout the weekend the onePULSE Foundation will be paying tribute to each of the 49. #WeWillNotLetHateWin," the onePulse Foundation tweeted Friday, followed by a series of tweets featuring one victim per tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.