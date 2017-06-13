As Grand Avenue school closes, fears rise for historic building's future
The historic Grand Avenue School closed its doors this month, but Orlando City Commissioner Sam Ings said he sees an opening for the 90-year-old building to continue serving young people and the community. It could offer a new home for the recently displaced Nap Ford Community School or an expansion of the Parramore Kidz Zone that mentors youths from the low-income neighborhood, Ings said.
