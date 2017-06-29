Artegon furnishings set for auction b...

Artegon furnishings set for auction block

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

That pair of metallic blue Cabot high-bach chairs only gently used at Artegon Marketplace are headed to the auction block along with hundreds of other items from the now-closed market, which traded in locally crafted clothing and merchandise. "There are unique items that will be auctioned on these two days," says Scott Grasso, president of J Sugarman Auction Corp."The subway train faade and the bigger- than-lifesize pocket knife both will be sold at the live auction only, but many people have already shown a lot of interest in them from all round."

